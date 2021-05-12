Yomi Fabiyi Leads Protest Demanding Suspected Child Molester, Baba Ijesha's Release On Bail

Nollywood Actor Yomi Fabiyi has organised a protest calling for the release of his embattled colleague, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, who was accused of molesting a minor.

The protest was held at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba alongside other colleagues and well-wishers of Baba Ijesha on Wednesday.

Fabiyi had earlier promised to mobilise Nigerians for a protest if Baba Ijesha had not been granted bail before today, Wednesday, 12th May.

The protesters brandished placards with various inscriptions. Some of them read, 'Denial of bail of bailable offence is human rights violation', ‘Ilegal detention is a human rights violation, don't support it’, ‘Say no to set-up, say no to torture’, ‘Nigeria Police, please allow the law to dictate, not Iyabo Ojo, not Princess and co, please bail Ijesha’, among others.

Fabiyi, who has been supportive of Baba Ijesha, said, “What we have observed is that, when this man, one of our colleagues, Baba Ijesha, was brought here, so many pieces of evidence were thrown online, the official of police came out and said we should be patient that we should allow the police do their job and then the Commissioner of Police came out and said it is a bailable offence but we have noticed that, after then, it is getting to two weeks now and he is yet to be released.

“We don't know if he has any medical condition but he has not been granted bail, we are not supporting the crime he was accused of, we are not saying he did or didn't do it you are doing your job but what we expect is that every sane citizen should respect that because human right is key and that is why we have come to meet ur public officers, we trust and believe in you. I have written to the governor, to the Commissioner of police.”

Fabiyi argued that the continuous detention of the actor without trial is a violation of his human rights.

Meanwhile, he had written on his Instagram handle some days ago: “Peace protest on human rights, Illegal detention by police coming up on Wednesday if the police refuse to do the right thing and grant Baba Ijesha administrative bail which is his fundamental rights.

“Any progressive state and society must respect the rights of others as enshrined under the law.

“If you refuse to be concerned now, remember it could be you. Forceful arrest, illegal imprisonment is a major tool of oppression and police brutality. We must protest against this vehemently.

“Stand by what is right. #ReleaseBabaIjeshaOnBail. #SayNoHumanRightsViolation."

SaharaReporters had reported on May 4 that Lagos State government recommended the prosecution of Baba Ijesha under five provisions of Criminal Laws of the state.

In a statement, Moyosore Onigbanjo, Lagos State Attorney-General said Baba Ijesha would be charged under the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

One of the charges includes Indecent Treatment of a child, which is punishable by seven years imprisonment.

Another is Defilement of a Child, which is punishable by life imprisonment.

Sexual Assault by Penetration is also punishable by life imprisonment.

Baba Ijesha is also being charged for Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration, punishable by 14 years imprisonment, and Sexual Assault, which is punishable by three years imprisonment.