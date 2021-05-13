Economic And Financial Crimes Commission Arrests Fake Officials Extorting Lagos Residents

A Twitter influencer, Samuel Otigba @SamuelOtigba has explained how two men posing as officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were caught in an estate in Lekki, Lagos.

Otigba, who took to his Twitter handle on Thursday, said the officials were caught with fake EFCC identity cards and a forged letter from the commission to effect the arrest of an unsuspecting resident.

They were, however, caught and handed over to the commission while a mobile officer, who had accompanied them escaped.



He wrote, “Today is wild. We caught two men that came into our estate claiming to be EFCC officials, with fake EFCC IDs and accompanied with Mopol (mobile police), trying to extort money from a resident.

“One of the fake officers tried escaping by jumping from a 4-storey building but fell on the electric fence. The mobile police officer with a rifle escaped. They have been handed over to the real @officialEFCC operatives for proper investigation.”