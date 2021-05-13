Ondo Varsity Student Commits Suicide

by SaHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 13, 2021

A 200 level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo state, Feranmi Fasunle Omowunmi has reportedly committed suicide.

Omowunmi, who is from the Department of Political Science was said to have taken pesticide called Sniper with garri on Wednesday in her room in the Akungba community.

The lady was rushed to the institution’s health centre by her friends, from where she was later taken to the Specialist Hospital in lkare. 

He was later referred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Owo. She reportedly died on Thursday morning while she was about to be referred to 

 Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state.

However, sources said it might be connected to a failed relationship, while her friends denied she was into any relationship since she gained admission to the university.

The university's Head of Information, Protocol and Public Relations, Victor Akinpelumi, who confirmed the incident, said the details were still sketchy.

"I can confirm that the incident is true but the reason why she took that decision is still sketchy as none of her close friends and colleagues could state the reason why she decided to die like that," he said. 

 

