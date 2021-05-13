Police To Parade Uduak, Suspected Killer Of Akwa Ibom Job Seeker On Friday

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has announced that Uduak Frank Akpan, the suspected killer of a job seeker, Iniubong Umoren will be paraded on Friday to dismiss rumour of his death in custody.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, who made this known in a telephone conversation with SaharaReporters, lamented that people are frustrating police's efforts.

He explained that it is not possible for the police to allow a suspect to commit suicide in detention.

"How can we allow him to commit suicide? How can he hang himself by tying his trousers to the metal frame of his cell door? How?" He said.

Social media was set on fire on Wednesday when rumour surfaced that Uduak Akpan committed suicide at the Akwa Ibom police headquarters, Ikot Akpanabia, Uyo, the state capital while in detention.

Meanwhile, The Commissioner of Police, CP Andrew Amiengheme, has also refuted claims that the suspect committed suicide while in custody.

The police commissioner described the rumour as the figment of the writer’s imagination, wondered why some people would derive pleasure in peddling falsehood.

He noted that the police would not be distracted with speculations.

”It is not true that Uduak Akpan has committed suicide. The suspect is in our custody. Maybe he committed suicide in the bedrooms of those peddling the rumour, or maybe he committed suicide on social media. This is not true please,” he said.