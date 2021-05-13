Stop Playing With Fire, Fani-Kayode Warns Ex-NHIS Boss, Yusuf For Saying Southern Governors Should Consult Fulani Leaders

Yusuf, a former Director-General of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), challenged the governors from Southern Nigeria for coming out with their resolutions.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 13, 2021

Former Aviation Minsiter, Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed Prof Usman Yusuf over his comment that southern governors should consult Fulani leaders before placing a ban on open grazing in their states.

Fani-Kayode described on Twitter, Thursday, the statement as ‘arrogance and effrontery of the uncircumcised Philistine,’ as he warned Yusuf to stop playing with fire.

Yusuf, a former Director-General of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) on AIT News, Wednesday, challenged the governors from Southern Nigeria who met in Asaba for coming out with their resolutions without meeting with Fulani.
 
He said: "They are there making laws for a people and the people are not being consulted, ask the governors, where any of the Fulani consulted? How come 13 governors of the South met in a hotel to sit and talk without consulting any Fulani leaders?
 
"You must sit down and talk to the people you are making laws for. None of the southern governors has sat down to discuss with the Fulani leaders and tell them what they are trying to do."
 
While the comment had met with outrageous remarks from the southern part of the country, Fani-Kayode, in his reaction, blew hot, saying any attempt to threaten the South will be met with a ruthless resolve.
 
“The arrogance and effrontery of this uncircumcised Philistine appauls me. Why should southern governors consult with Fulani leaders about the laws they are passing in their respective states? Are Southerners slave? And what the hell does he mean when he says southern governors should ‘be careful’?
 
“This man should stop playing with fire. We want peace and are ready to build bridges but any attempt to threaten, denigrate, enslave or intimidate us will be met with contempt, disdain, defiance and a ruthless resolve to resist those that seek to oppress us,” Fani-Kayode tweeted.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

Stop Playing With Fire, Fani-Kayode Warns Ex-NHIS Boss, Yusuf For Saying Southern Governors Should Consult Fulani Leaders
