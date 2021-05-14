Despite Paying N60million, Bandits Demanding More To Release Our Children —Parents Of Abducted Kaduna Varsity Students

Parents of the remaining abducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State have appealed to the Federal Government to urgently assist in rescuing their abducted children from the captivity of bandits.

The parents who met on Friday for a prayer session in Kaduna decried the continued stay of their children in the custody of the bandits since they were abducted from the school on April 20, Channels TV reports.

Chairman of the aggrieved parents, Marcus Zarmai, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use his office to secure the release of the students before something sinister happens to them.

According to him, the kidnappers are demanding the sum of N100 million even after the parents have collectively paid them over N60 million ransom for the release of their children without any success.

The expression on the faces of the parents clearly showed the trauma and nightmare they have gone through in the last three weeks.

The parents appealed to the Federal Government to assist them to pay the ransom demanded or find any other way to ensure the safe return of their children.



A lady, Esther Chukwuemeka, whose mother had been abducted by the bandits, joined in praying for the release of the abducted persons.

Esther decried her mother’s absence has created a vacuum in their family and appealed to the bandits to release her mother.

In another report by the TVC, a woman was quoted as saying, "Each time I talk to my daughter, she says she's sick, that she's very sick. The kidnappers keep telling us they have no problem with us but the government.”



The mass abduction of students for ransom payment has been on the increase in Kaduna State in recent times, with the government insisting that it would neither negotiate nor pay any money to bandits.

Barely a month ago, bandits stormed the school in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state where they abducted a total of 20 students and three members of staff of the university.

Few days after the incident, the armed men killed five of the students and threatened to kill the others if their parents and government fail to pay N800 million ransom.

While one of the students was later freed about two weeks ago after his parents reportedly paid a ransom for his release, the fate of the remaining students still hangs in the balance.