Ex-Lawmaker, Ned Nwoko Has Had My Dad Jailed For 6 Years For Opposing His Land-grabbing Business —Son

SaharaReporters learnt that Ifejoku has been detained for six years.

by Saharareporters, New York May 14, 2021

A former House of Representatives member, Ned Nwoko allegedly asked the police to arrest and detain a community leader in Delta State, Okey Ifejoku. 

SaharaReporters learnt that Ifejoku has been detained for six years.

The elected President-General of Idumeje Ugboko Development Union, Ifejoku was arrested by the Delta State Police Command on the order of Nwoko in 2016.

Nwoko had accused Ifejoku of sponsoring the indigenes of Aniocha North Local Government Area to protest against him and kick against his bid to forcefully acquire their farmlands.

Ifejoku’s son, Nnagoziem, on Thursday told SaharaReporters how his mother visited his father in prison and celebrated her birthday.

According to Nnagoziem, his father is rotting behind bars because he did not support the land-grabbing business of the ex-lawmaker.

“Ned Nwoko is using his political and financial influence to intimidate people in his immediate environment,” Nnagoziem Ifejoku told SaharaReporters.

He said, "Nwoko, who got about 33 hectares of land for free having claimed he wanted to use it for dairy farms, later built a personal estate on it. He was trespassing and hijacking poor farmers’ land.

"The affected people in the community called Owu reached out to Ifejoku to appease Nwoko like a god that he claimed he has been, following their peaceful protest.

"When Ifejoku called for a meeting, Nwoko was in attendance and explained that he had a vision of building a golf course in the community.

“He said the golf course would require 90 hectares of land and that he still wanted another 100 hectares of land for a sports university. That was the reason why he was invading people’s farmlands and destroying them.

“People questioned him about the golf course and he was expecting my father to support him, but he did not. The community said he should do that with the hectares of land that Obi gave him but he was hell-bent on grabbing people’s farmlands.

“He has been tormenting both elders and youths of that community, and that is the reason my father is one of the victims.”

When asked about the role of the police, Nnagoziem said Nwoko used his influence to transfer the case to Abuja.

“But now, it has been brought back to Delta State. The case had not been sorted till the judicial workers went on strike,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Buhari's Son-in-law, Kumo, Others Allegedly Embezzled N31bn National Housing Fund, ICPC Declares Them Wanted
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Southerners Only Talk, North Already Planning To Leave Nigeria, Says Ex-Oyo Governor, Ladoja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani People Brainwashed To Think All Of Nigeria Belongs To Them—Prof Akintoye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics New N850million Road Awaiting Opening By Delta Governor, Okowa Impassable, Submerged By Rainwater
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Terrorists Planning Attacks On South-West, Its Prominent Structures— Yoruba Leader Warns Governors, Religious Leaders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Sends Reinforcement Troops From Borno To South-East In IPOB, ESN Showdown
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military REVEALED: What Buhari Ordered Army, Police To Do In South-East To Stop Attacks— Military Sources
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Buhari's Son-in-law, Kumo, Others Allegedly Embezzled N31bn National Housing Fund, ICPC Declares Them Wanted
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Southerners Only Talk, North Already Planning To Leave Nigeria, Says Ex-Oyo Governor, Ladoja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Police Arrest Two Northerners Behind Recent Attacks In Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Bar Association Demands Removal of Police Boss Over Extortion, Harassment of Citizens
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Stop Playing With Fire, Fani-Kayode Warns Ex-NHIS Boss, Yusuf For Saying Southern Governors Should Consult Fulani Leaders
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani People Brainwashed To Think All Of Nigeria Belongs To Them—Prof Akintoye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ghana Ghanaian Traders To Buhari: Respect The Sovereignty Of Ghana, No Need To Send Delegation To End Dispute
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Army Arrests Ikonso’s Second-In-Command During IPOB, ESN Raid In Abia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigerian Government Shows Great Concern About Israel, Palestine Crisis Despite Internal Insecurity
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Four Shot Dead By Customs Officers In Oyo While Celebrating Eid-El-Fitr
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Looking Back: Forty-five Years Ago By Edwin Madunagu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad