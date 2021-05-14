FLASHBACK: Nigeria's Constitution, Holy Bible Support You To Kill Killer Bandits —Pastor Enenche Told Nigerians In 2018

In the wake of rising insecurity in the country, the Senior Pastor of Abuja-based Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche, once urged Nigerians to defend themselves from attacks by bandits.

The pastor, in a video that dates back to January 2018, was seen addressing his congregation, explaining the importance of self-defence with the constitution and supported by Biblical references.

He, however, warned his congregation not to go about with swords, disturbing people or trying to get others killed but rather be equipped to defend themselves from attackers.

He said, "Anybody wasting life, I announce to you, your generation is wasted, your family is wasted.

"Whatever a person does to prevent himself from being killed does not amount to an offence. That is the constitution, anything a person does, irrespective of what it is, to prevent himself from being killed is not an offence.

"Section 59 of the Penal Code provides that, 'Nothing is an offence of which is done in the lawful exercise of the right of private defence.'

"Vigilante groups, hear the word, nothing is an offence.

Section 60 of the Penal Code also provides that, 'The right of private defence extends to (a) the defence of his own body and the body of any other person against any offence affecting the human body. (b) The property, whether moveable or immovable of himself or of any other person against any act which is an offence under the definition of theft, robbery, mischief or criminal trespass or which is an attempt to commit any of those offences'.

"Meaning is, nothing is an offence where a person is defending himself or defending another from being destroyed or killed, so what is the useless nonsense of those who think they have the claim to take lives at will and then, they go unarrested and unharassed, the end of it has come.

"Enough is enough. What I said is if a man kills someone because they came to kill him, that the court discharged him acquitted. That devil is a bastard. In case you say pastor this is the constitution, let us go into the Bible.

"Genesis 9: 6 says, 'Whoever sheds the blood of man, by man shall his blood be shed, for God made man in his own image. The killer is qualified for killing'.

"Exodus 22: 2, If a thief be found breaking up, and be smitten that he die, there shall no blood be shed for him. A thief is the lowest level, this verse applies to the kidnapper, hired killer, ritual killer, assassin, terrorist'.

"That action was not an offence, he came to finish people and the people he came to finish gathered and finished him, those people did nothing wrong.

"Proverbs 26:27 says, 'Whoso diggeth a pit shall fall therein: and he that rolleth a stone, it will return upon him'. Also, Revelations 13: 10: 'He that leadeth into captivity shall go into captivity: he that killeth with the sword must be killed with the sword. Here is the patience and the faith of the saints'.

"Whatever he uses to come to kill, with the same equipment he shall be attacked. The penal code said the person is not only to defend himself but any other person around and you want to watch them waste your wife and children.



"They went into one house, pulled out everybody, ripped women's pregnancy open, plucked out the eyes of a little boy and left him alive with the two eyes plucked out.

"Did Jesus have anything to say about self-defence? Read Matthew 26:51, anything people want is inside the Bible. I thought that Jesus will be surprised that his disciple was carrying a sword. Jesus asked his disciple to put the sword back because the occasion didn't demand its use. He said put it back, I am not asking you to use it to attack people, I am not asking you to use it to fight people but in case they come near you.

"Luke 22:35, 'And he said unto them When I sent you without purse, and scrip, and shoes, lacked ye anything? And they said, Nothing.

"36: 'Then said he unto them, But now, he that hath a purse, let him take it, and likewise his scrip: and he that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one.'

"Let me make something clear, there shall be no war in Nigeria but no demonic vagabond anymore, enough is enough.

"Jesus did not change the commandment even after the resurrection. Sell the coat, a time is coming where the sword will be more important than the garment, if the penal code, the constitution has said it, and the word of God has said it, then who is that devil? and who is that agent that is saying we cannot say what God has said?

"Please, never go about deliberately looking for who to disturb or who to kill, every murderer shall go to hell, but in case they came to kill you, you are not guilty of whatever happens to them, that should settle some people."