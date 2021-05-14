Four Shot Dead By Customs Officers In Oyo While Celebrating Eid-El-Fitr

The death of the victims sparked outrage in the town leading to a protest by angry youths who set ablaze the customs office and three patrol vehicles in the town.

by Saharareporters, New York May 14, 2021

About four people were allegedly killed on Thursday by some officers of the Nigerian Customs Service in the Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State.

 

SaharaReporters gathered that the officers shot aimlessly at residents after intercepting smuggled goods coming through the borders of the town.

According to reports, four people were killed as a result of the gunshots.

 

It was alleged that the smugglers, in a bid to prevent the officers from successfully taking the goods away, mobilised some people to pursue after the officers. 

 

This, it was gathered, forced the officers to open fire on unsuspecting residents.

 

The victims who were residents of the town were said to be hit by stray bullets while celebrating Eid el-Fitr.

 

The death of the victims sparked outrage in the town leading to a protest by angry youths who set ablaze the customs office and three patrol vehicles in the town. 

 

The officers allegedly took to their heels upon sighting the mob for the fear of being attacked.

 

It took the intervention of the police to restore law and order in the area.

Saharareporters, New York

