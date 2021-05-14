I Won't Disappoint All Nigerians Asking Me To Run For President— Yahaya Bello Boasts, Nigerians Kick

Nigerians, the youth and women, and all Nigerians, including very objective elites are asking me to run for President in 2023.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2021

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has said he is considering running for President in 2023.

He made the comment on Friday while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

He said, “Nigerians, the youth and women, and all Nigerians, including very objective elites are asking me to run for President in 2023.

“And I believe it is high time that we look into capacity, who can do the job, who is going to unify this country. And I think they are seeing something in me that they are asking me to come and unite and fix this country."
 
However, his comment has attracted reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians, who have asked him to define the distributive determiner 'All' as used in his statement.

SaharaReporters observed that the EF Education site described 'All' as “A distributive determiner used to talk about a whole group, with a special emphasis on the fact that nothing has been left out."

The reactions trailing Bello's comment has proved he has not earned the endorsement of Nigerians as he claimed.

Williams Olufemi said, “This one that could not bridge communities in Kogi. Nonsense. Few days after commissioning of a bridge, the story was a collapse.”

A Twitter user @TundeEddnut wrote, “'All Nigerians have been asking me to run for President in 2023.' – Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor. Abeg who are the 'All Nigerians' Joker!"

@QueenKhendra tweeted, “Ah, better make them leave the seat vacant in 2023 than make this Yahaya Bello come. God forbid bad thing. Affliction shall not rise the third time. But wait, who else noticed Seun's facial expression?”

@onyiforlife wrote, “Yahaya Bello dey mad... When, where? the youth and women, and all Nigerians, including very objective elites are asking me to run for President in 2023. Governor of the thugs!”

