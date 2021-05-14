N31billion Fraud: Resist Pressure From Presidency Cabal Not To Probe Buhari's Son-in-law, PDP To ICPC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to track down Yau Kumo, a former Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) for his alleged involvement in the $65 million (N31 billion) fraud.

The main opposition party urged the commission not to succumb to pressure from the cabal in the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency.

Kumi had been been declared wanted by the commission alongside his accomplices.

The party said the involvement of President Buhari’s son in-law, confirmed that Buhari Presidency was indeed a sanctuary for fraudsters, treasury looters and common criminals.

The PDP, in a statement issued on Friday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said, "It speaks volumes that the Buhari Presidency had remained silent in the face of this huge fraud involving Mr. President's son in-law; a beneficiary of the primitive family patronage in the Buhari administration, only for certain members of the cabal to be reportedly mounting pressure on the ICPC to let him off the hook."

The PDP holds as wicked, afflicting and provocative that while millions of hard-working Nigerians cannot afford their daily meals and other basic necessities of life due to the misrule and corruption of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its administration, they are daily assailed by revelations of unbridled treasury looting under President Buhari's watch. See Also Corruption Buhari's Son-in-law, Kumo, Others Allegedly Embezzled N31bn National Housing Fund, ICPC Declares Them Wanted

"Is it not provocative that at the time the Buhari administration is moving to cut workers' salaries; increase the cost of fuel, electricity and other tariffs; in a country with over 33 percent unemployment rate and where citizens have been subjected to the worst forms of poverty; government officials, cronies and relations of those in power are busy looting our agencies and carting away our common patrimony?

"It is even more distressing that the looted FMBN money is part of funds contributed by Nigerians to meet their home needs which have instead fallen under the predatory proclivities of the APC administration," the party said.

The PDP asserted that Nigerians can now see that while the Buhari Presidency parades a "holier than thou attitude,” the nation’s vaults have been laid open for ruthless pillaging by family members, relations, and cronies in the Buhari Presidency.

The party said: "Only last week, the nation was jolted by reports of the looting of over N165 billion in the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) under the suspended Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman and the purview of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, leading to widespread demand for their sacking and prosecution.

"This is in addition to the alleged involvement of the wife of the Transportation Minister, Mrs. Edith Amaechi, in the reported N48 billion contract scam currently rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

"Indeed, this APC administration stinks!"

The PDP urged the Presidency to allow for an open investigation of Buhari's son in-law as well as those fingered in the fraud in the NPA and the NDDC.