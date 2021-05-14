National Electoral Commission Office Burnt In Enugu, Third Incident In 2 Weeks

Enugu State police have announced that the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Udenu Local Government Area of the state was gutted by fire at midnight.

The state police public relations officer, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident on Friday, said the cause of the fire had not yet been ascertained.



He said, “Operatives attached to the police division in the area immediately raced to the scene, while contacting fire service office in the area to promptly put out the fire.

"The state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has ordered the cordoning-off of the scene. He also said that thorough investigation has been launched by the police command to further ascertain the actual cause of the fire outbreak and damages incurred."

Some residents of the area suspected the fire was started by a spark from one of the poles supplying power to the premises but that has not been confirmed.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who visited the scene, said the fire may have been caused by a power surge.

”Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire, which was eventually put out before it could spread to other offices around the building, through the combined efforts of the state fire service, the police and law-abiding citizens, may have been caused by power surge due to sudden power supply to the building,” he said.

However, at least 19 offices of INEC have been reportedly razed down by fire in the last 24 months. The states affected include Akwa Ibom, Abia, Anambra and Imo.