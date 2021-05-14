Police, Miyetti Allah Arrest Foreigner Who Sold Over 4,500 Rifles To Bandits In Zamfara

The suspects were paraded by the Police Public Relations Officer, Shehu Mohammed, on Friday.

by Saharareporters, New York May 14, 2021

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested five notorious suspects involved in banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and illegal possession of firearms.

 

The suspects were paraded by the Police Public Relations Officer, Shehu Mohammed, on Friday.

Mohammed explained that the arrest of the suspects was a result of the collaboration between the police and the state leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

 

He stated that the command would continue to work with any group or persons willing to work for the peace of Zamfara and the north-west region.

 

The PPRO assured the people of Zamfara that the command was working hard to ensure the state was free of all criminal activities.

 

Those arrested were said to have been terrorising various communities in Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina states in the North-West, and Niger State in the North-Central part of the country.

 

“Items recovered from the suspects included four AK-49 rifles, nine magazines, 960 live ammunition, and assorted charms.

 

“The suspects were arrested through the efforts of the Federal Intelligence Investigation Bureau and Special Tactical Squad deployed by the Inspector General of Police to rid Zamfara and the North-West region of crime,” the statement read.

 

They were alleged to have kidnapped the younger brother of one Dr Dauda Lawal and confessed that they collected N20 million ransom, as well as received N10 million ransom for the abduction of the daughter of one Engineer Yahaya Maradun.

 

Among them was a Nigerien citizen, Shehu Ali Kachalla, a notorious gunrunner who confessed that he had been in the business for more than three years.

 

The foreigner revealed that he had sold no fewer than 4,500 rifles to different criminal gangs across the North-West region.

 

Abubakar Ali, another notorious kidnap suspect from Niger State, said he was operating within Kagarko and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State.

 

He also confessed that he had been in the criminal business for three years and killed five of his victims who could not afford to pay ramson to regain freedom from captivity.

 

According to the suspect, their leader pays them between N600,000 and N700,000 for any abduction that attracts N20 million ransom and above.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigerian Bar Association Demands Removal of Police Boss Over Extortion, Harassment of Citizens
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Residents Accuse Edo Police Commissioner, Officer Of Illegally Releasing Robbery Suspect
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Why Police Will Detain Baba Ijesha Until Court Resumes – Lagos Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Group, Activist Petition Police IG Over Unlawful Detention Of Businessman In Delta
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police Decomposing Body Of Policeman Lawrence Igbero Found In Rivers Forest 3 Weeks After Being Kidnapped
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Police Seek ‘Frivolous’ Court Order To Detain Agba Jalingo For 90 Days
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military REVEALED: What Buhari Ordered Army, Police To Do In South-East To Stop Attacks— Military Sources
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Buhari's Son-in-law, Kumo, Others Allegedly Embezzled N31bn National Housing Fund, ICPC Declares Them Wanted
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Southerners Only Talk, North Already Planning To Leave Nigeria, Says Ex-Oyo Governor, Ladoja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Police Arrest Two Northerners Behind Recent Attacks In Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Bar Association Demands Removal of Police Boss Over Extortion, Harassment of Citizens
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Stop Playing With Fire, Fani-Kayode Warns Ex-NHIS Boss, Yusuf For Saying Southern Governors Should Consult Fulani Leaders
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani People Brainwashed To Think All Of Nigeria Belongs To Them—Prof Akintoye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ghana Ghanaian Traders To Buhari: Respect The Sovereignty Of Ghana, No Need To Send Delegation To End Dispute
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Army Arrests Ikonso’s Second-In-Command During IPOB, ESN Raid In Abia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ex-Lawmaker, Ned Nwoko Has Had My Dad Jailed For 6 Years For Opposing His Land-grabbing Business —Son
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Government Shows Great Concern About Israel, Palestine Crisis Despite Internal Insecurity
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Four Shot Dead By Customs Officers In Oyo While Celebrating Eid-El-Fitr
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad