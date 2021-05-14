Two Nigerian Women Rescued As 17 African Migrants Die In Tunis Shipwreck

As stated by the report, the Tunisian Red Crescent said the ship started on Sunday from Zawyia in Libya with 19 migrants on board.

by Saharareporters, New York May 14, 2021

No fewer than 17 African migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunis as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy. 

According to a Reuters report, two Nigerian women were, however, rescued in waters off the southern town of Zarzis by the Tunisian coastguard.

As stated by the report, the Tunisian Red Crescent said the ship started on Sunday from Zawyia in Libya with 19 migrants on board.

A month ago, at least 40 migrants drowned off Tunisia's port of Sfax south of Tunis. 

The United Nations said at least 300 people have perished in the central Mediterranean crossing this year while trying to get to Europe.

The United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees, UNHCR said fewer than 23,500 people have made it across the sea to Europe this year, with most new arrivals landing in Italy and Spain from Tunisia and Algeria.

The agency estimates 633 people have died or gone missing on their way this year.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military REVEALED: What Buhari Ordered Army, Police To Do In South-East To Stop Attacks— Military Sources
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Son-in-law, Kumo, Others Allegedly Embezzled N31bn National Housing Fund, ICPC Declares Them Wanted
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Southerners Only Talk, North Already Planning To Leave Nigeria, Says Ex-Oyo Governor, Ladoja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Bar Association Demands Removal of Police Boss Over Extortion, Harassment of Citizens
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Stop Playing With Fire, Fani-Kayode Warns Ex-NHIS Boss, Yusuf For Saying Southern Governors Should Consult Fulani Leaders
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani People Brainwashed To Think All Of Nigeria Belongs To Them—Prof Akintoye
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military REVEALED: What Buhari Ordered Army, Police To Do In South-East To Stop Attacks— Military Sources
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Son-in-law, Kumo, Others Allegedly Embezzled N31bn National Housing Fund, ICPC Declares Them Wanted
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Southerners Only Talk, North Already Planning To Leave Nigeria, Says Ex-Oyo Governor, Ladoja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Police Arrest Two Northerners Behind Recent Attacks In Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Bar Association Demands Removal of Police Boss Over Extortion, Harassment of Citizens
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Stop Playing With Fire, Fani-Kayode Warns Ex-NHIS Boss, Yusuf For Saying Southern Governors Should Consult Fulani Leaders
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani People Brainwashed To Think All Of Nigeria Belongs To Them—Prof Akintoye
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghanaian Traders To Buhari: Respect The Sovereignty Of Ghana, No Need To Send Delegation To End Dispute
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Army Arrests Ikonso’s Second-In-Command During IPOB, ESN Raid In Abia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ex-Lawmaker, Ned Nwoko Has Had My Dad Jailed For 6 Years For Opposing His Land-grabbing Business —Son
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Government Shows Great Concern About Israel, Palestine Crisis Despite Internal Insecurity
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Four Shot Dead By Customs Officers In Oyo While Celebrating Eid-El-Fitr
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad