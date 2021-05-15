Bauchi Man Kills Lover, Newborn, Dumps Corpses In Sewage

by Saharareporters, New York May 15, 2021

A middle-aged man, Lamido Gunduma, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his girlfriend and their baby, after which he dumped their corpses in sewage.

 

The Bauchi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Wakil said the suspect conspired with his friend to abort the girlfriend’s pregnancy, leading to her death.

 

He said, “On April 7, 2021, about 12 pm, one Saidu Iliyasu came to Jama’are Divisional Headquarters and reported that on April 5, 2021, his daughter, one Jamila Saidu (35), was declared missing.

 

“A search party was organised, but to no avail, until on April 8, 2021, around 10.30 am when her decomposed body was discovered with a newborn in sewage at her boyfriend’s house identified as Lamido Gunduma, at Unguwar Yari-Mari, Jamaare.

 

“During preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the above suspect criminally conspired with one Ishaq Abdullahi to abort her pregnancy which culminated in induced labour. 

 

"This resulted in the death of the victim and the newborn baby. The suspect then deposited the corpses in the sewage system within his compound and fled to Kwadon in Gombe State, where he was arrested. He has been charged accordingly.”

