BREAKING: Amotekun Operatives, Others Seal Off Venue Of Yoruba Nation Protest In Osogbo

Also sighted at the venue were operatives of the Amotekun Corps, who were positioned at a strategic spot, apparently to prevent participants from accessing the venue.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 15, 2021

Heavily armed security operatives on Saturday took over the Yoruba Nation Mega Rally venue, Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo in Osun State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the development forced the agitators to change the venue for convergence.

The protesters had fixed Mandela Freedom Park, Old Garage area as a converging point but changed it to November 27 bridge, around NECO office, Africa Area, Osogbo due to security threat.

SaharaReporters, New York

