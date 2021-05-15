Ex-FMBN Boss, Kumo Declared Wanted For $65m Fraud Has Divorced Buhari’s Daughter— Presidency

The Presidency says a former Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank, Gimba Yau Kumo, declared wanted for $65 million fraud is no longer a son-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kumo married Fatima, the President’s daughter, in 2016 at Daura, Katsina State.

On Thursday, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), in a notice, declared Kumo wanted alongside Tarry Rufus and Bola Ogunsola over alleged misappropriation and dispersion of national housing funds to the tune of $65 million.

Speaking on Gambo’s connection to Buhari in a statement on Friday, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said the fugitive’s relationship with the President’s daughter ended years ago.

“It is, therefore, unfortunate to bring the President’s family into this case. It is, in our view, an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting.

“The President’s position at all times is that the law be allowed to take its course. As is well known of him, President Muhammadu Buhari will not provide any cover for crime, no matter who is involved.”