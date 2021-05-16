BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Attack Police Station In Delta, Kill Three Officers, Suspect

It was learnt that the building and vehicles parked in the station were razed while the gunmen carted away their ammunition.

by Saharareporters, New York May 16, 2021

Gunmen have attacked the Nsukwa Divisional Police Station in the Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta state, killing three officers and a suspect.

 

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident which occurred around 2am on Sunday sent the people of the area into panic as gunshots rented the air for hours, forcing the residents to stay awake throughout the night.

It was learnt that the building and vehicles parked in the station were razed while the gunmen carted away their ammunition.

Some of the suspects detained at the station were also said to have been freed by the hoodlums.

 

Calls put across to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bright Edafe, were not answered nor returned.

 

There has been a spate of attacks on security agencies in the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones of the country in recent times, which has compounded the security challenges in the two regions.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Two Senior Police Officers Die After Taking Local Herbal Drink In Ekiti
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Falana Gives Police 24-Hour Ultimatum To Reopen Peace Corps Offices Nationwide
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Insecurity A Fulani Person Will Always Seek Revenge For Injustice— El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Boko Haram DSS Arrests High Profile Boko Haram Members In Ekiti, Bauchi And Kano
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Storm Ondo Church, Abduct Pastor
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News Ondo Police Commissioner Orders Investigation of Policeman’s Attack on Female Student
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ex-FMBN Boss, Kumo Declared Wanted For $65m Fraud Has Divorced Buhari’s Daughter— Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Is A Clueless Figurehead In Power—Bauchi Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics There Will Be No Election In Yorubaland In 2023, Says Igboho
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Bala Usman Unlawfully Frustrated NPA Contractors, Caused Huge Losses In Nigeria's Maritime Sector
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News "My Son Should Face Death Penalty"—Father Of Serial Killer, Uduak Akpan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Army Begins Seven-Day Show-Of-Force In Imo To Nab IPOB, ESN Operatives
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Presidency Confirms Buhari's Visit To Paris After SaharaReporters Revealed Plan To Meet His Private Doctor There
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Attack Ex-Liberian President On Twitter For Supporting Suspended NPA MD, Hadiza Usman
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Dare Nigerian Army, Openly Observe Eid-el-Fitr Prayer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics All South-West Governors, Monarchs Support Yoruba Nation But Scared To Admit Openly—Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Two Senior Police Officers Die After Taking Local Herbal Drink In Ekiti
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ned Nwoko Using Malami, Others To Illegally Jail My Dad For Years For Opposing His Land-grabbing Business—Lady
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad