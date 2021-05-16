BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Attack Police Station In Delta, Kill Three Officers, Suspect

Gunmen have attacked the Nsukwa Divisional Police Station in the Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta state, killing three officers and a suspect.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident which occurred around 2am on Sunday sent the people of the area into panic as gunshots rented the air for hours, forcing the residents to stay awake throughout the night.

It was learnt that the building and vehicles parked in the station were razed while the gunmen carted away their ammunition.

Some of the suspects detained at the station were also said to have been freed by the hoodlums.

Calls put across to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bright Edafe, were not answered nor returned.

There has been a spate of attacks on security agencies in the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones of the country in recent times, which has compounded the security challenges in the two regions.