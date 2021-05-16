How Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Killed Cleric, Two Others While Sleeping In Nasarawa

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the community with sophisticated weapons at midnight on Saturday, May 15, shooting sporadically and chanting war songs.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 16, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders have killed a catechist, Sydney Shirsha and two others during an attack on Amudu village in Giza chiefdom, Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the community with sophisticated weapons at midnight on Saturday, May 15, shooting sporadically and chanting war songs.

LIB

The majority of the victims were said to be deeply asleep when the marauding herdsmen surrounded the village, set houses on fire and opened fire on fleeing villagers.

The president of the Tiv Development Association (TIDA) in Nasarawa state, Comrade Peter Ahemba confirmed the incident.

Ahemba lamented constant attacks on his people.

He said several others sustained various degrees of gunshot injury during the attack.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Attack Police Station In Delta, Kill Three Officers, Suspect
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity FLASHBACK: Nigeria's Constitution, Holy Bible Support You To Kill Killer Bandits —Pastor Enenche Told Nigerians In 2018
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Vigilante Members Defend Niger Community, Kill 40 Bandits
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Insecurity IPOB, Eastern Security Network Operatives Killed 21 Police Officers In Akwa Ibom, Says Commissioner
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Insecurity Gunmen In Military Uniform Attack Abuja Community, Kidnap Resident, Demand N15million
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ex-FMBN Boss, Kumo Declared Wanted For $65m Fraud Has Divorced Buhari’s Daughter— Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Is A Clueless Figurehead In Power—Bauchi Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Bala Usman Unlawfully Frustrated NPA Contractors, Caused Huge Losses In Nigeria's Maritime Sector
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics How Suspension Of Nigerian Ports Authority, Bala Usman Vindicated Me—Ex-Board Member
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Confirms Buhari's Visit To Paris After SaharaReporters Revealed Plan To Meet His Private Doctor There
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Two Senior Police Officers Die After Taking Local Herbal Drink In Ekiti
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Attack Ex-Liberian President On Twitter For Supporting Suspended NPA MD, Hadiza Usman
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Dare Nigerian Army, Openly Observe Eid-el-Fitr Prayer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Confusion As 40 Cattle Die After Eating Poisonous Grass In Taraba
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Begins Seven-Day Show-Of-Force In Imo To Nab IPOB, ESN Operatives
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics All South-West Governors, Monarchs Support Yoruba Nation But Scared To Admit Openly—Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ned Nwoko Using Malami, Others To Illegally Jail My Dad For Years For Opposing His Land-grabbing Business—Lady
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad