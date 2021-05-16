How Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Killed Cleric, Two Others While Sleeping In Nasarawa

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders have killed a catechist, Sydney Shirsha and two others during an attack on Amudu village in Giza chiefdom, Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the community with sophisticated weapons at midnight on Saturday, May 15, shooting sporadically and chanting war songs.

The majority of the victims were said to be deeply asleep when the marauding herdsmen surrounded the village, set houses on fire and opened fire on fleeing villagers.

The president of the Tiv Development Association (TIDA) in Nasarawa state, Comrade Peter Ahemba confirmed the incident.

Ahemba lamented constant attacks on his people.

He said several others sustained various degrees of gunshot injury during the attack.