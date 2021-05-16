Kaduna Faces Total Lockdown From Monday As Road Transport Workers Join Strike

The Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has asked members of the union to join the planned strike to be embarked upon by members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna state from Monday.

SaharaReporters gathered that the proposed strike is in response to reform plans by the state government, including the recent dismissal of workers.

Various groups of state workers, including those in the electricity, health, and aviation sectors are expected to also join the strike.

NURTW in a letter signed by its National Secretary, Kabiru Ado Yau, asked members of the union in Kaduna state to join the strike action.

“Sequel to the ongoing mass sacking of workers by government of Kaduna State, we wish to inform you that the NEC (National Executive Council) of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in a meeting last month resolved to embark on an industrial action and shut down of all social economic activities on Kaduna State as from Monday, 17th May, 2021.

“In view of the forgoing, the National Secretariat hereby directs your State Council to sensitise and mobilise all our members to partake in the strike action as from 12 midnight on Sunday, May 16th, 2021 until further directives to the contrary.

“The State Council must monitor and ensure total and strict compliance of the forgoing directives,” the letter read.