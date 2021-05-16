Two Senior Police Officers Die After Taking Local Herbal Drink In Ekiti

The deceased were Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs).

by Saharareporters, New York May 16, 2021

Two senior police officers have reportedly died after drinking a poisonous herbal mixture in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state.

 

The deceased were Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs). 

One of them, Peter Friday was attached to Operational department, Ekiti State Police Command while the other, simply identified as White, was with the Ondo State Police Command.

 

A source said the duo drank the mixture given to them by a police Inspector known as Igbekele at the Ado Central Police Division, in Okesa area and later developed complications before they were rushed to different hospitals.

 

Investigation showed that Friday died shortly after getting to the hospital he was rushed to while White died the following day.

 

 

“White came to visit his good friend, Oga Peter Friday, who was planning his in-law’s burial. It was then Inspector Igbekele brought the herb to him. He said somebody sent the native herbal drink through him but he forgot to hand it over to him the previous day.

 

“So both of them drank the herbal mixture and became restless and started foaming in their mouths.

 

“Oga Friday was confirmed dead at a nearby police clinic while his friend died the following day," a source said. 

 

Speaking to SaharaReporters, Ekiti state police spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, said the command lost an officer on Wednesday, but he could not ascertain the cause of his death until autopsy is performed.

 

“I don’t know what you mean by poisonous substance, I know one of our officers died two or three days ago, I think on Wednesday. The autopsy has not been conducted, so it’s not until that is done that we can know the cause of his dead,” he said.

 

When asked about the visiting police officer from Ondo state, he said, “That I can’t confirm to you now, I only know we lost an officer in Ekiti command and his corpse is still in the mortuary.”

