We Will Stop All Military Attacks In Biafra Land, Nnamdi Kanu Vows

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu says more intimidation from the Nigerian government and its army will only draw the actualisation for the separate state of Biafra nearer.

The IPOB leader on Sunday vowed not to stop the agitation and promised to recruit more personnel.

Nnamdi Kanu

The Nigerian Army and other security agencies have launched a manhunt for members of the Eastern Security Network, the security arm of the IPOB.

In the process of flushing out IPOB and ESN members, there have been reports of killing of civilians in the South-East, notably in Imo State due to air bombardments and ground raids by military personnel.

Many Igbo leaders have criticised the Nigerian government and the military for this.

However, Kanu, in a post on Twitter said the IPOB would stop the siege if it was not withdrawn by the government.

“Let this be clear: This unwarranted siege of Biafraland must stop. Or we stop it. The siege won’t make us back down from restoring #Biafra. It will rather strengthen our resolve and recruit more faithful to the cause. The more you siege, the closer Biafra beckons,” Kanu tweeted.