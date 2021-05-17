Angry Mob Lynch Suspected Armed Robber To Death In Ondo

by Saharareporters, New York May 17, 2021

An angry mob lynched to death a suspected armed robber identified as Emmanuel who allegedly had been terrorising residents of Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo state.

 

The incident occurred at Ayede-Ogbese community, in the early hours of Sunday.

It was gathered that Emmanuel was caught while he was trying to escape with the four motorcycles he had earlier snatched from residents of the area.

 

An eyewitness alleged the deceased had been terrorising the community before he was apprehended and mobbed to death.

 

“Luck ran against him when the truck he was using to carry the stolen items broke down around the community.

 

“The robber known as Emmanuel had been convicted before. Ever since he returned from prison, the community had never been at peace, as he terrorised residents heartlessly.”

 

“We had been looking for him for a long time, before he met his death today,” he said.

