Beer Consumption Not Allowed In All Parts Of Jigawa, State Hisbah Commander Says

The Jigawa State Hisbah, on Friday, said the consumption of alcohol is prohibited in all parts of the state.

The Hisbah confiscated over 308 bottles of assorted alcoholic drinks in a raid on a hotel in Gumel Local Government Area of the state.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The State Hisbah commander, Malam Ibrahim Dahiri, disclosed this to newsmen in Dutse on Saturday.

According to him, the items were confiscated during an enforcement tour carried out by its operatives at one of the hotels in the area at about 10 a.m.

He added that no arrest was made during the operation as the suspected owners and users ran away on sighting the operatives.

"Our operatives have raided a hotel in Gumel town on Gujungu road where we succeeded in confiscating 308 bottles of assorted beer. But we were not able to catch anyone as those present took to their heels after they sighted our men. I’m using this medium to remind people that consumption of beer remains prohibited in all parts of Jigawa and Hisbah will continue to enforce that,’’ Dahiru said.

The commander added that the confiscated drinks were handed over to the police in the area for further action.

According to Malam Dahiru, the command would continue to ensure that people stop engaging in immoral acts and other vices that were capable of destroying society.

Established to enforce Sharia law, Hisbah recently banned stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers, playing of music at social events by disk jockeys and seized tricycles from riders for adorning them with pictures considered to be obscene and against the tenents of Islam in some states.

Hisbah also banned commercial motorcyclists and tricycle riders from carrying two women at a time.

This was in addition to other unusual directives reeled out by the Islamic police.