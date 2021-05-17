Beer Consumption Not Allowed In All Parts Of Jigawa, State Hisbah Commander Says

The Hisbah confiscated over 308 bottles of assorted alcoholic drinks in a raid on a hotel in Gumel Local Government Area of the state.

by Saharareporters, New York May 17, 2021

The Jigawa State Hisbah, on Friday, said the consumption of alcohol is prohibited in all parts of the state. 

The Hisbah confiscated over 308 bottles of assorted alcoholic drinks in a raid on a hotel in Gumel Local Government Area of the state.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The State Hisbah commander, Malam Ibrahim Dahiri, disclosed this to newsmen in Dutse on Saturday.  

According to him, the items were confiscated during an enforcement tour carried out by its operatives at one of the hotels in the area at about 10 a.m.

He added that no arrest was made during the operation as the suspected owners and users ran away on sighting the operatives.

"Our operatives have raided a hotel in Gumel town on Gujungu road where we succeeded in confiscating 308 bottles of assorted beer. But we were not able to catch anyone as those present took to their heels after they sighted our men. I’m using this medium to remind people that consumption of beer remains prohibited in all parts of Jigawa and Hisbah will continue to enforce that,’’ Dahiru said.

The commander added that the confiscated drinks were handed over to the police in the area for further action.

According to Malam Dahiru, the command would continue to ensure that people stop engaging in immoral acts and other vices that were capable of destroying society.

Established to enforce Sharia law, Hisbah recently banned stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers, playing of music at social events by disk jockeys and seized tricycles from riders for adorning them with pictures considered to be obscene and against the tenents of Islam in some states.

Hisbah also banned commercial motorcyclists and tricycle riders from carrying two women at a time.

This was in addition to other unusual directives reeled out by the Islamic police.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nnamdi Kanu Slams Iheneacho, Ndidi For Displaying Nigerian Flag After FA Cup Victory
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Will Die Like A Goat, End Up Like Late MKO Abiola If He Contests For President— Traditional Priest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics There Is A Terror Group Now In Lagos, Nnamdi Kanu Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Officers Shot Dead, Six Others Missing As Unknown Gunmen Attack Another Police Station
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Ways To Curb Insecurity, Ex-Military Dictator, Babangida Advises Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Customs Officer Shoots Car Dealer In Lagos, Brags Over Assault
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News World Bank Worker Crushed To Death By Angry Husband In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu Slams Iheneacho, Ndidi For Displaying Nigerian Flag After FA Cup Victory
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Will Die Like A Goat, End Up Like Late MKO Abiola If He Contests For President— Traditional Priest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics There Is A Terror Group Now In Lagos, Nnamdi Kanu Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Officers Shot Dead, Six Others Missing As Unknown Gunmen Attack Another Police Station
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Ways To Curb Insecurity, Ex-Military Dictator, Babangida Advises Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Customs Officer Shoots Car Dealer In Lagos, Brags Over Assault
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Cosmetic Surgeon, Dr Anu Under Fire As Lady Calls Her Out Over Failed Surgery
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Divorce: Microsoft Investigated Bill Gates Affair With Employee Before He Stepped Down— Report
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Plateau Varsity Female Professor, Husband
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How Suspension Of Nigerian Ports Authority, Bala Usman Vindicated Me—Ex-Board Member
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Begins Seven-Day Show-Of-Force In Imo To Nab IPOB, ESN Operatives
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad