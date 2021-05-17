Nigeria Labour Congress Begins Strike In Kaduna, Shut Banks, Schools, Airport, Train Station, Others

The Nigeria Labour Congress has commenced a five-day warning strike in Kaduna State as electricity supply, government schools and offices, banks, airport, train station have been totally shut down.

Workers across the state and leadership of all the affiliate unions of NLC have converged at the state capital, Kaduna, to ensure the success of the strike, Tribune reports.

As early as 8 am, workers gathered at the state office of NLC, by the state secretariat carrying placards with various inscriptions against the state governments, to commence a protest.

PHOTONEWS: Nigeria Labour Congress Mass Action Against @elRufaiâled Kaduna State Government Over Ongoing Mass Sack Of Workers https://t.co/g3dazRFm43 pic.twitter.com/5kn0HyL7gQ — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) May 17, 2021

The NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who led the workers in the protest declared that there “is no retreat and no surrender,” until the state Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai reverses the sacking of workers and pay those who have been sacked about four years ago.

He stated that the Kaduna State government has been feeding the public with lies as none of the labour unions and their leaders were consulted as claimed by the government.