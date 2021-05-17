Six Vehicles, Others Burnt As Hoodlums Attack National Electoral Office In Enugu

About six vehicles were razed when hoodlums attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Enugu State.

The attack which occurred late on Sunday night is the third attack on the Commission's facility in the state.

A statement issued on Monday by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, described the attack as unfortunate.

He also stated that the unidentified attackers set the foyer ablaze and vandalised some offices in the building.

Okoye stated that the constant attacks on the commission's facilities portend great danger to the nation's electoral activities.

He also noted that the commission will be holding an emergency meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners on Wednesday.

The statement read, “Last night Sunday 16th May 2021, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Enugu State, Emeka Ononamadu, reported an attack on the State Headquarters Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu.

“Some unidentified persons overpowered the security guard on duty around 9 pm and tried to set the entire building ablaze. The attention of the security agencies, as well as the Federal and State Fire Services in Enugu, was drawn to the unfolding situation and they responded swiftly.

“The attackers set the foyer ablaze, vandalised some offices in the main building and caused extensive damage to some of the Commission's movable assets within the premises. Six (6) utility pick-up vehicles (Toyota Hilux) were burnt down while two (2) more were smashed and damaged.

“The security agencies who were at the scene have commenced an investigation. As we categorically mentioned in our earlier statements, the spate of attacks on the Commission's facilities portends danger to national electoral activities.

“The commission is holding an emergency meeting with the RECs on Wednesday, 19th May, 2021 and further statements will be released ahead of another emergency meeting with heads of all security agencies in the country under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).”