2023 Election Results Already Written – Sowore Calls On Nigerians To Protest Against Tyranny, Bad Leaders On August 5

Sowore called on Nigerians to join the August 5 nationwide protest taking place across all cities and towns in the continuation of agitations such as the #RevolutionNow and #TakeItBack struggles.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2021

Human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, has reiterated that only a revolution can set Nigerians free from the shackles of bad leadership and tyranny in the country, while noting that the results of the 2023 general elections have been written in advance by Nigerian leaders.

Omoyele Sowore SaharaReporters Media

In a tweet on Friday, Sowore said aggrieved Nigerians must come out en masse and protest against the hardship which the current administration has subjected people to. 

He said, “Our demands are clear and non-negotiable! Join the August 5th nationwide protest against corruption and tyranny in Nigeria.

“Enough is Enough! You’re #Shiites, #IPOB, #ODUDUWA, #ENDSARS, #Students, market men and women, citizens who can’t cope with rising food prices, workers whose miserable salaries are cut in half, business people whose businesses have been ruined by economic mismanagement, farmers whose farmlands have been destroyed...come out on August 5th 2021. 

“It will be a total lockdown at home and abroad, shops, schools, businesses are advised to observe strict closures. Only essential services will be allowed! 

“Our diaspora citizens are advised to take their protests to the nearest Nigerian embassy or consulate where they don’t exist, take it to the UN office around you.”

In a follow up tweet, he added, “Imagine this audacious assault of our collective intelligence! The greatest yahoo yahoo man in Nigeria is Hushdaddy Muhammadu Buhari. Munafukin Banza!

“This is the reason they keep asking you to go and wait for 2023 because the results of the election have been written in advance. By the time you wake up to the reality, it will be too late. Only a REVOLUTION can secure your freedom as literate Nigerians from these venomous internal colonisers. REVOLUTIONNOW Global Mass Action.

“Venue: Every Town, Every City. Every Nigerian Embassy and Consulate Outside Nigeria. Time: 7am prompt. Those that can’t join the mass action are advised to stay at home and close their shops, businesses and schools. No sacrifice is too much.”

The August 5 protest is coming amidst ongoing controversies over the electronic transmission of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

On Thursday and Friday, members of the National Assembly clashed again over the electronic transmission of results with the ruling All progressives Congress voting against it.

See Also ACTIVISM "Buhari Government Is A Full-Blown Pandemic, Enough Is Enough"—CORE To Hold Nationwide Protests, Declares Lockdown August 5

SaharaReporters, New York

