Confusion As Aggrieved Lawmakers Stage Walkout Over Electronic Transmission of Results

The lawmakers expressed regret on how the ruling APC has continued to intentionally suppress the will of the people.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2021

Members of Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress in the House of Representatives have staged a walkout in protest against an attempt by the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase who was also the presiding officer to pass the controversial clause which bordered on electronic transmission of election results without the required quorum.

The members led by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu said they were disappointed with the action of the presiding officer for violating the rules of the House and muzzling the voice of the majority who voted in support of electronic transmission of results.

The lawmakers expressed regret on how the ruling APC has continued to intentionally suppress the will of the people. 

He said they never agreed on the clause 52 (2) which was one of the major reasons the House was forced to suspend plenary to Friday.

He wondered why the Deputy Speaker ruled that the clause had been considered even when it was obvious that there was no quorum in the voice vote.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics IPOB Names Two Nigerian Governors, Minister Who Funded Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest, Says They’ll Be Worse Than Judas
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Obasanjo Warned Yoruba Elders Not To Support Buhari – Former Governor, Oyinlola
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Tension At Yoruba Nation Rally In Lagos As Police Begin Fresh Clampdown
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Radio Biafra Announces Nationwide Rally For Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Pastor Enenche Laid Off Department Of State Services Agent To Absolve Church Of Detained #BuhariMustGo Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections No Network To Transmit Election Results Electronically – Nigerian Communications Commission Tells National Assembly
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics IPOB Names Two Nigerian Governors, Minister Who Funded Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest, Says They’ll Be Worse Than Judas
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill Nigerian Army Major-General, Former Provost Marshal Along Abuja-Lokoja Road, Kidnap Wife
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM "Buhari Government Is A Full-Blown Pandemic, Enough Is Enough"—CORE To Hold Nationwide Protests, Declares Lockdown August 5
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News How Nigerian Prisons Service Senior Official Allegedly Impregnated, Married Inmate’s Wife
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics How Obasanjo Warned Yoruba Elders Not To Support Buhari – Former Governor, Oyinlola
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Tension At Yoruba Nation Rally In Lagos As Police Begin Fresh Clampdown
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal British Commission, London Law Firm Agree To Take Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Case
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education 17-Year-Old Who Got Highest 2019 UTME Score, Others Offered $4.35 Million Scholarships To Study In United States
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Radio Biafra Announces Nationwide Rally For Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Pastor Enenche Laid Off Department Of State Services Agent To Absolve Church Of Detained #BuhariMustGo Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections No Network To Transmit Election Results Electronically – Nigerian Communications Commission Tells National Assembly
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Advise Buhari Properly On Sufferings Of Nigerians – Emir Of Kano Tells Garba Shehu, Adesina, Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad