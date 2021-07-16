Confusion As Aggrieved Lawmakers Stage Walkout Over Electronic Transmission of Results

Members of Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress in the House of Representatives have staged a walkout in protest against an attempt by the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase who was also the presiding officer to pass the controversial clause which bordered on electronic transmission of election results without the required quorum.

The members led by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu said they were disappointed with the action of the presiding officer for violating the rules of the House and muzzling the voice of the majority who voted in support of electronic transmission of results.

The lawmakers expressed regret on how the ruling APC has continued to intentionally suppress the will of the people.

He said they never agreed on the clause 52 (2) which was one of the major reasons the House was forced to suspend plenary to Friday.

He wondered why the Deputy Speaker ruled that the clause had been considered even when it was obvious that there was no quorum in the voice vote.