IPOB Puts Curse On South-East Leaders For Keeping Quiet Over Nnamdi Kanu

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2021

The Indigenous People of Biafra has stated that all Nigerian political and religious leaders of Igbo descent will not have peace until they speak up against the incarceration of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Nnamdi Kanu

The pro-Biafra group condemned the Igbo political elite for its failure to defend Kanu, saying the northern politicians are proud to negotiate for terrorists and bandits.

In a statement made obtainable to SaharaReporters by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Friday, IPOB insisted that those who played betrayal roles in its leader’s ordeal would not go unpunished.

The statement partly reads, “Based on verifiable information at our disposal concerning the betrayal of our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by a few selfish Biafran politicians and greedy businessmen in collaboration with the Nigerian Government, we, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), wish to warn as follows:

“That all Biafran politicians serving and non-serving must ensure that nothing untoward happens to our leader, Nnamdi Kanu in detention.

“We, therefore, task all of them including governors, National Assembly members, ministers, commissioners, state lawmakers, state commissioners, religious leaders, traditional rulers, Local Government Areas chairmen, and all political appointees both current and former to ensure our leader is freed from detention as soon as possible.

 “They can't pretend or feign ignorance at this critical moment in our history and struggle for freedom. If they fail to stand with the people, then they should get ready for the wrath of the people. Should anything happen to our Leader while they idly sit back and do or say nothing now, then Biafra land will not be conducive to them.

“Our leader cannot languish in detention while these people will pretend that all is well. Their Northern counterparts are shamelessly defending Fulani bandits and terrorists rampaging communities across the country yet these weaklings cannot speak out against the injustice against their own. Enough is enough.

“As long as our leader Nnamdi Kanu remains incarcerated in Abuja, all the politicians from ward level to federal level including traditional rulers, stakeholders and religious leaders will never have peace till he comes out except they wake up now.”

