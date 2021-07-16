Man Beats Seven Months' Pregnant Wife To Death In Adamawa After She Accused Him Of Cheating

Mede, a resident of Bodere Village under Ribadu District, in the Fufore Local Government Area was said to have killed his wife, Ladi, who was seven months old pregnant during a fight.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2021

A 40-year old man, Robbert Mede, has beaten his wife to death in Adamawa State.

Mede, a resident of Bodere Village under Ribadu District, in the Fufore Local Government Area was said to have killed his wife, Ladi, who was seven months old pregnant during a fight.

Robbert Mede

SaharaReporters learnt that the dispute started between the couple when the deceased wife complained that her husband was cheating on her.

Narrating how it all happened, Mede said, "On July 4, 2021, I set out at about 8pm to go pacify my friend, Mustapha's wife to return home.

"While waiting for Mustapha outside my compound, my late wife suddenly came out and held me by the jugular, accusing me of infidelity.

"She dragged me back into the house, beating me and I fell to the ground.

"I managed to free myself from her grip, picked a stick, and hit her on the waist."

A remorseful Mede said he rushed her to the hospital but that she had died.

The police spokesperson in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident.

He said, "Yes, he (Mede) is in custody. We're going to charge him to court for the law to take its course."

