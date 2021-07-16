SERAP To Drag National Broadcasting Commission To Court Over Repressive Order To Media Houses

The NBC, on Friday, had ordered television and radio stations to advise Nigerians they bring as guests and analysts not to talk on divisive or secessionist views during their programmes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2021

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct the National Broadcasting Commission to withdraw its recent controversial order to media houses, restricting them from covering secession and agitation activities and views.

The NBC, on Friday, had ordered television and radio stations to advise Nigerians they bring as guests and analysts not to talk on divisive or secessionist views during their programmes.

The NBC had also warned them to desist from revealing “details” of the victims of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers in their reports.

This was made known in a statement titled, “Newspaper Reviews And Current Affairs Programmes: A Need For Caution,” which was signed by the Director, Broadcast Monitoring, Francisca Aiyetan, on behalf of the new Director-General of the Commission, Balarabe Ilelah.

Reacting, SERAP warned that a failure on the part of the government to call the NBC to order would attract a lawsuit instituted against the body. 

On Its Twitter handle on Friday, SERAP said, “We urge President Buhari to instruct the NBC to immediately withdraw its illegal order to TV and radio stations not to divulge “details” of the activities of terrorists and kidnappers in their reports.

“We’ll sue if this sweeping gag order is not immediately withdrawn.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal British Commission, London Law Firm Agree To Take Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Case
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Drugs Court Rejects Bail Application For Lagos Politician In Alleged Drug Trafficking
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Restrains El-Rufai's Judicial Commission From Investigating Nigerian Labour Congress Kaduna Strike
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption Trial: Saraki Knows Fate Tomorrow
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corruption NBA Clears Saraki’s Lawyers Of Any Wrongdoing
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corruption ‘You Have No Power To Summon Me’-Lamorde Tells Senate
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics IPOB Names Two Nigerian Governors, Minister Who Funded Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest, Says They’ll Be Worse Than Judas
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill Nigerian Army Major-General, Former Provost Marshal Along Abuja-Lokoja Road, Kidnap Wife
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM "Buhari Government Is A Full-Blown Pandemic, Enough Is Enough"—CORE To Hold Nationwide Protests, Declares Lockdown August 5
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News How Nigerian Prisons Service Senior Official Allegedly Impregnated, Married Inmate’s Wife
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics How Obasanjo Warned Yoruba Elders Not To Support Buhari – Former Governor, Oyinlola
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Tension At Yoruba Nation Rally In Lagos As Police Begin Fresh Clampdown
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal British Commission, London Law Firm Agree To Take Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Case
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education 17-Year-Old Who Got Highest 2019 UTME Score, Others Offered $4.35 Million Scholarships To Study In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Radio Biafra Announces Nationwide Rally For Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Pastor Enenche Laid Off Department Of State Services Agent To Absolve Church Of Detained #BuhariMustGo Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections No Network To Transmit Election Results Electronically – Nigerian Communications Commission Tells National Assembly
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Advise Buhari Properly On Sufferings Of Nigerians – Emir Of Kano Tells Garba Shehu, Adesina, Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad