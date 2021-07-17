Nigerians React, Lambast Lagos Government As Flood Ravages Homes

The flood affected both the island and mainland axis of the state, as #Lekkiflood trended on Twitter.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2021

Some residents of Lagos State have lambasted the state government over its failure to provide a proper drainage system to prevent incessant flood which is ravaging their areas.

This is coming as flood submerged parts of the state again on Friday, submerging cars and other property following a heavy rainfall.

SaharaReporters learnt that the flood affected both the island and mainland axis of the state, as #Lekkiflood trended on Twitter. 

Several residents took to social media to share pictures and videos of the flood situation in their homes and areas.

SaharaReporters gathered that some motorists had to park their vehicles, to avoid mechanical faults and had to go by foot to their destinations. 

Many lambasted the state government over its failure to combat the problem which has seemingly become an annual ritual, particularly for residents on the Island. 

Others, however, observed that Lagos residents might have been the architect of their own misfortune by clustering the drainage system with dirt particularly water sachets, bottles among others.

Below are some of the reactions on microblogging platform, Twitter:

 

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency has urged residents of the state to observe safety precautions when driving during rainfall. 

The agency's acting assistant zonal coordinator, south-west zonal office, Ibrahim Farinloye, said residents should avoid driving when flood covers half of the vehicles’ tyres.

He said, “Once the rainwater gets to half of the wheels it sweeps off your vehicle. Kindly park and move on to the higher ground for safety.”

Farinloye also advised that trekking should be avoided during downpours.

“The rainwater must have risen above our ankles, once it happens like this, the flood has the capacity to carry us off,” he added.

“Residents of Lagos Island, Eti-Osa, Alimosho, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Ojo, Kosofe, Apapa, Epe, Oshodi-Isolo, Shomolu, Surulere and Ajeromi /Ifelodun LGAs are advised to be more careful when it rains.”  

 

