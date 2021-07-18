"I Won't Tolerate Disrespectful Attitude From You"—Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Threatens Deputy Who Refused To Defect To APC

The Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, has said he will not tolerate a disrespectful attitude from his deputy, Mahdi Aliyu.

There has been a cold war between the duo since Matawalle defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle

While all the senators, House of Representatives members, and state lawmakers jumped ship with Matawalle, Aliyu has remained with the PDP.

To test his popularity, Aliyu organized a rally last week but the state House of Assembly initiated plans to sanction him for holding the rally.

They said it was not right to do that while killings by bandits are still going on in Zamfara.

This has led to speculations that the lawmakers want to use the matter to impeach the deputy governor, who refused to follow them to the APC.

The House summoned Aliyu to appear before it to explain why he held the rally without considering the security situation and “in disrespect of advice by the security authorities in the state”.

In an interview with DW Hausa Service on Saturday, Matawalle said he would not tolerate any act of disrespect from his deputy.

“I just read about the impeachment plan. I called someone for clarification who told me that they would not accept it from the deputy governor to organize rallies when people are being killed,” he said.

“As governor of the state, I promised to work together with the deputy governor, irrespective of our political affiliations. But I won’t tolerate a disrespectful attitude from him.

“I won’t join issue with him but if he dares me, I will give him the treatment he deserves. We all agreed to halt any political rally welcoming politicians into the state since we lost some of our supporters while welcoming us.

“The deputy governor should have notified me of whatever he planned to do. Being of different political parties does not mean I am no longer his boss. Since the defection, he has stopped associating with me.”