Bandits Kill 13 Policemen, Two Others In Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed 13 mobile policemen and two residents of Kurar Mota village in the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

A source told SaharaReporters that the police officers were ambushed by the gunmen, when they went to the village in their patrol vehicles.

The gunmen were said to have opened fire on the officers, killing 13 of the them while injuring others.

“Bandits killed 13 visiting mobile police who were on special duty, in Kurar Mota village, Magami district, Gusau Local Government Area. Two villagers were also killed.

“There corpses have been taken to a mortuary in Yariman Bakura Special Hospital, Gusau,” the source told SaharaReporters.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara state where bandits have thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnap residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.