Gunmen Kidnap Medical Doctor in Kogi Hospital

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2021

A medical doctor, Dr. Solomon Ndiamaka, working with General Hospital Ugwolawo, Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that the medical practitioner was forcefully taken away by the kidnappers around 8:30 am from the hospital premises on Monday.

A statement issued by the Kogi State Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Omakoji Oyiguh, and the association secretary, Dr Famotele Tolorunju, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday evening.

“The state officers of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Kogi State wishes to inform all concerned that our member, Dr Solomon Nidiamaka, who works at General Hospital Ugwolawo, Ofu Local Government Area was forcefully taken away by kidnappers around 8:30 am today 19th July 2021 from the hospital premises,” the statement read.

NMA called on the Kogi state government and all security agencies to work very hard towards his early and safe release.

When contacted, the Police spokesman, DSP William Aya said the command was not aware of the situation.

