Man Kidnaps Military Officer In Ogun, Assumes His Identity After Stealing His Uniform, Phones, Others

A man has been arrested by the police command in Ogun State for kidnapping a military officer and stealing his uniform, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and other belongings.

According to the police, the suspect and his colleagues reportedly kidnapped a W/O 2 military officer around 11:30 pm on Friday and took him to their hideout in Alagbado, Lagos State, where they stripped him of his uniform, and stole his identity card, mobile phones and and three Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.

The suspect was arrested at Odo Pako Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government area of Ogun State.

The suspect, Waliu Oloyede, was arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer of Sango Ota Divisional Headquarters, CSP Godwin Idehai, that local vigilantes were having problems with an army officer in the area.

After receiving the report, the DPO was said to have led his team to the scene where the suspect, who dressed in full military camouflage with the rank of W/02, was seen.



The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect, who paraded himself in military uniform “could not give satisfactory account of himself and was apprehended and brought to the station.”

Oyeyemi stated that the suspect, who was said to have attempted to snatch a dane gun from a vigilante, was unable to give account of how he got the military uniform, or address of the unit where he is serving, hence he was detained for impersonation.



“While in detention, police got information that the suspect and others at large abducted a W/O2 military officer at about 11:30 pm of 16th July 2021 and took him to their hideout in Alagbado, Lagos State, where he was stripped of his uniform, they collected his identity card, his three ATM cards and phone before the victim escaped from them,” Oyeyemi told DAILY POST on Monday.



Oyeyemi said, “It was the victim’s uniform the suspect put on to commit another crime before he was arrested.”

