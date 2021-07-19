Nigeria’s Secret Police Prevented Nnamdi Kanu From Signing Forms For UK Consular Assistance— IPOB Leader's Lawyer

Special counsel for the IPOB leader, Aloy Ejimakor disclosed to SaharaReporters in a statement issued after visiting his client on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2021

The Department of State Services (DSS) has prevented the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, from signing a consular assistance form by the United Kingdom.

Special counsel for the IPOB leader, Aloy Ejimakor disclosed to SaharaReporters in a statement issued after visiting his client on Monday.

In the statement he titled, ‘Summary of my visitation with our Client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Monday 19th July,’ Ejimakor expressed shock as the consular and diplomatic forms were returned to him unsigned.

The legal practitioner, therefore, called on the British High Commission in Nigeria and the British Government authorities to intervene in the matter, as he claimed the operatives of the DSS, which is Nigeria's secret police, have stopped Kanu from signing those forms.

The statement reads: “Last Saturday, when I visited Mazi Kanu, I expressed strong concerns about the inordinate delay in having Kanu sign the two forms I had taken to the DSS for Kanu’s signature some days before.

“Both forms relate to affirming his consent to consular and diplomatic interventions by the United Kingdom and her High Commission in Nigeria.

“Surprisingly, the forms were returned to me unsigned.

“Let me make it clear that the day I took the forms to the DSS, the officers on location were amenable to Kanu signing them until somewhere along the line, they tarried and decided to send it to the legal unit for vetting.

“So, my sense is that it’s the legal unit of the DSS that disapproved of Kanu signing the forms for reasons that were not given to me. See Also Legal British Commission, London Law Firm Agree To Take Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Case 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

“As a lawyer, I don’t see any legal advantage the government of Nigeria stands to gain by blocking Kanu from signing those forms. The forms are but a mere routine in matters like this.

“Instead of any advantage, the refusal will help fuel the notion that the government of Nigeria is deliberately isolating Kanu from having consular and diplomatic access to the United Kingdom.”
Ejimakor condemned the act of the Nigerian government and its secret police by denying the fundamental human rights of the pro-Biafra separatist leader, who should appear in court on July 26.
The lawyer also said the DSS returned some Jewish prayer books and clothings he had taken to him last week to use.

“It does not comport with the best traditions of fundamental fairness that a detainee is being denied access to resources that will assist him in his defense. This is one of the things that will count in our reckoning as this matter continues to fold. See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Nnamdi Kanu Clashed With Department Of State Services Operatives During Interrogation In Custody 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

“For these reasons, I am now compelled to call on the British High Commission in Nigeria to banish every red tape and exert the full weight of its diplomatic clout in gaining immediate access to Kanu. This is especially important, given the prospects of better welfare, including adequate medical care for Mazi Kanu.

“Further, the prompt intervention of the High Commission will mean that Kanu will have another layer of human contact in addition to his legal team who are the only ones currently allowed to see him.

"They also returned some Jewish prayer books and clothings we had taken to him last week, explaining that he had to be the one to make the request through a certain department at the DSS that officially caters to his needs," Ejimakor said.

