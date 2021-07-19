Nigerian Singer, Tiwa Savage Loses Father

Tiwa Savage, the award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter, has announced the demise of her father.

In an Instagram post, the music star said her father breathed his last in the early hours of Monday.

Very little is known publicly about Tiwa’s father, but the singer hinted that he had been ill for a while.

Sharing a picture of herself and her late father, she wrote, “Early hours of this morning, you made a peaceful transition. You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy. It’s been rough for you these past couple years but you are resting now.

“This is tough on me, I’m so numb, so weak. Rest In Perfect Peace my King. I love you daddy. Savy t’eko, pappin K.”