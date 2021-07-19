Nigerian Singer, Tiwa Savage Loses Father

In an Instagram post, the music star said her father breathed his last in the early hours of Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2021

Tiwa Savage, the award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter, has announced the demise of her father.

In an Instagram post, the music star said her father breathed his last in the early hours of Monday.

Very little is known publicly about Tiwa’s father, but the singer hinted that he had been ill for a while.

Sharing a picture of herself and her late father, she wrote, “Early hours of this morning, you made a peaceful transition. You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy. It’s been rough for you these past couple years but you are resting now.

“This is tough on me, I’m so numb, so weak. Rest In Perfect Peace my King. I love you daddy. Savy t’eko, pappin K.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Entertainment Eminem Lashes Out At Trump With Freestyle Rap Video
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Entertainment WAITING FOR THE RAIN (for Hugh Masekela) By Niyi Osundare
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Entertainment Adekunle Gold's New Album Enters Billboard Top 10
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Days After His Wedding, Linda Ikeji’s Staffer Theo Ukpaa Accused Of Rape
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education I’m Trying To Build A School In Every Country In Africa, Says Wizkid
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Entertainment KWAM 1 Is An Ingrate For Insulting Ambode, Says Obesere
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Lawyer Awaiting Confirmation As Oyo Judge Slumps To Death Inside Chamber
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics How Tinubu Prevented Tunde Bakare From Running With Buhari In 2015 – Former CPC Chairman
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Betrayers, Shame – Nigerians Protest At Kenyan Embassy Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Jobs Nigeria's Attorney General, Malami Approves Posting Of Solicitor-General/PS, Director Of Public Prosecution
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics FULL LIST: Identities of 52 ‘Stone Age’ Senators Who Voted Against Electronic Transmission of Election Results
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity REVEALED: Details Of Autopsy Report Of Lagos Teenager Killed During Yoruba Nation Rally
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Bishop Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church Allegedly Sacks Pastors For "Generating" Low Income From Their Branches
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Court Refuses To Suspend Lagos Council Poll Despite Omission Of 11 Parties
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigeria’s Secret Police Prevented Nnamdi Kanu From Signing Forms For UK Consular Assistance— IPOB Leader's Lawyer
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Kill 10 Persons In Benue Communities
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria's Broadcasting Commission Wants Us To Call Bullets, Groundnuts, Call Gunshots, Fireworks—Shehu Sani Slams New Directive
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion The North Is Bleeding While The Elites Are Fighting For 2023 Presidency By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad