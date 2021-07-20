Buhari Pursuing Igboho When Bandits Killed 13 Policemen, Shot Down Military Jet – Nigerians React To Arrest Of Sunday Igboho

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported how the Yoruba Nation agitator was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic by security operatives in the West African country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2021

A cross section of Nigerians have lambasted the Federal Government over the reported arrest of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Nigerians who are still pouring in reactions on social media stated that the government abandoned the killer bandits ravaging the country who killed 13 policemen and shot down a Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet on Tuesday, only to be running after Igboho.

 

Igboho was arrested Monday night after fleeing Nigeria to evade arrest by Nigeria's secret police.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Another Nigerian Military Aircraft Shot By Bandits Crashes In Zamfara 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Nigerians on social media have warned that the arrest of Igboho, just a few weeks after the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra is a sign that the government was sowing a seed of discord and disunity among Nigerians.

Some social media users argued that the government was pampering bandits and kidnappers who are of northern extraction while harmless freedom fighters such as Igboho, Kanu and their followers are being hunted down.

Others also alleged that the President Muhammadu Buhari's government is a terrorist sympathiser as there has been no visible effort to tackle terrorism in the country.

Below are reactions on microblogging platform, Twitter:





Nigerians on Facebook have also reacted to the report of Igboho's arrest.

Madueke Enwere wrote, “But yet, bandits who're within the country can't be tamed nor arrested. But Nigeria is able to internationally coordinate the arrests of Igboho and Kanu. Just last Sunday, not less than 13 policemen were massacred by bandits in Zamfara yesterday, an air force jet was brought down by the same bandits.”

Emeh Chidozie commented, “And same gallant men continue to fall every day in the hands of their dirty games. Yet they continue to be used against those fighting to better their lives. If they can track him that far and arrest him then they know where the bandits are. And of course, they know, they can ask Gumi if they're lost! The so-called bandits are invisible because the government turns a blind eye."

Oluwatosin Affinih said, “Shame! Shame! Shame! Killers are parading our farms and highways but they are untouchable and unarrestable. Utter shame and show of shame! Confirms collisions in high places! But there's a God that lifts up and bring down.”

Babatunde Israel noted, “So the government has the idea to coordinate with the foreign bodies by arresting Kanu and Igboho, the same should also be used to end Bokoharam and bandits killing and terrorising the country."

Tunde Odeyale said, “This current government is just putting more hatred in the mind of his people especially the Southerners. Arresting Sunday Igboho and Kanu is not the best, it will fuel more discord, enmity among the south and the north and distance us more. Expect more of these guys, if not now but later.”

Recall that the Department of State Services had declared Igboho wanted after its operatives carried out a bloody midnight raid on his residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunnaya, had advised Igboho to turn himself in to the nearest security agency.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Secret Police Declare Igboho Wanted, Parade His 'Foot Soldiers', Recover Arms, Charms During Raid 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

 
SaharaReporters, New York

