How Building Under Construction Collapsed, Killed Owner In Lagos

A man, Pastor Daniel Obasi has been reported dead after a two-storey building under construction collapsed in the Isawo area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The building collapsed on Tuesday around 2.30p.m.

The remains of the deceased, who is said to be the owner of the collapsed building, was later recovered from the rubbles by emergency responders and deposited in the morgue of the General Hospital, Ikorodu.

According to a neighbour, construction work at the site had been suspended because of the Eid El Kabir celebration.

However, workers were said to be at work till late Monday evening.

Lagos State Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the incident attributed it to the inadequate timeline for the construction work.

“The cause of the collapse was suspected to be inadequate timeline to allow sand-filled land to compact properly before the commencement of construction and poor building materials, according to neighbours. Further investigations would be conducted by relevant agencies," Farinloye said.