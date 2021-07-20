How INTERPOL Arrested Sunday Igboho, Wife In Benin Republic – Lawyer

Yomi Alliyu, the lead counsel to the Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known as Sunday Igboho, has said that it was the International Criminal Police Organisation which arrested Igboho alongside his wife, Ropo, in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Alliyu revealed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Sunday Igboho

According to him, the Federal Government of Nigeria through INTERPOL got Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, who is a German citizen, and his wife arrested on Monday night at an airport in Benin Republic, one of Nigeria’s neighbouring countries in the West African sub-region.

Igboho was arrested while he tried to catch a flight to Germany with his wife.

The senior advocate urged the government of Germany, Benin Republic and the international community "to rise up and curb the impunity of the Nigerian Government by refusing any application for extradition of our Client who already has application before the International Criminal Court duly acknowledged".

The Federal Government of Nigeria had placed the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Customs Service on alert to stop Igboho from leaving the country.

A source privy to his departure from Nigeria on Monday had told SaharaReporters that Igboho tried to leave Nigeria through Cotonou and was heading to Germany.

He was, however, nabbed by security operatives in the neighboring country.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, a source privy to the incident, had said, "Sunday Igboho has been arrested in Cotonou. He was arrested about an hour ago. He was supposed to travel to Germany through Cotonou this night. He wanted to leave Africa through Cotonou. He was arrested by security operatives in Cotonou.

"They are planning to bring him back to Nigeria."