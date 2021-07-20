No Crime In Self-Determination – Deji Adeyanju Condemns Igboho’s Arrest

A human rights’ activist, Deji Adeyanju, has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for arresting the pro-Oduduwa nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known as Sunday Igboho.

Adeyanju chided Buhari for apprehending Igboho but failed to nab terrorists killing innocent Nigerians in the North.

Deji Adeyanju

He also affirmed that agitating for self-determination is not a criminal activity while urging Igboho’s followers to give support to their arrested leader.

Igboho was reportedly arrested at an airport in Cotonou on Monday night while attempting to travel to Germany.

Condemning the incident, Adeyanju, who is the convener of Concerned Nigerians, made this disclosure on his Twitter.

“But they can’t arrest terrorists who kill people weekly and even shoot down our fighter jets.

“I urge you to stand with your own who has not committed any crime. Self determination is not a crime. They are still standing with killer herdsmen who have killed over 20,000 Nigerians under Buhari and even asking that everyone should give them land and we budget billions for them,” Adeyanju said.