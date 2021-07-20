No Crime In Self-Determination – Deji Adeyanju Condemns Igboho’s Arrest

Adeyanju chided Buhari for apprehending Igboho but failed to nab terrorists killing innocent Nigerians in the North.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2021

A human rights’ activist, Deji Adeyanju, has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for arresting the pro-Oduduwa nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known as Sunday Igboho.

Adeyanju chided Buhari for apprehending Igboho but failed to nab terrorists killing innocent Nigerians in the North.

Deji Adeyanju

He also affirmed that agitating for self-determination is not a criminal activity while urging Igboho’s followers to give support to their arrested leader.

Igboho was reportedly arrested at an airport in Cotonou on Monday night while attempting to travel to Germany.

Condemning the incident, Adeyanju, who is the convener of Concerned Nigerians, made this disclosure on his Twitter.

“But they can’t arrest terrorists who kill people weekly and even shoot down our fighter jets.

“I urge you to stand with your own who has not committed any crime. Self determination is not a crime. They are still standing with killer herdsmen who have killed over 20,000 Nigerians under Buhari and even asking that everyone should give them land and we budget billions for them,” Adeyanju said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Sunday Igboho Surrendered Himself To Government, They Couldn’t Arrest Him – Lawyer
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News EXCLUSIVE: Yoruba Freedom Fighter, Sunday Igboho Arrested in Cotonou
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATE: How Yoruba Activist, Sunday Igboho Was Arrested With Beninese Passport
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Steps Ongoing To Prevent Benin Republic’s Extradition Of Igboho To Nigeria – Akintoye
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Monarchs, Lawyers Battle To Stop Extradition Of Sunday Igboho From Benin Republic
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Uneasy Calm In South-West Towns After Sunday Igboho’s Arrest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Sunday Igboho Surrendered Himself To Government, They Couldn’t Arrest Him – Lawyer
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News EXCLUSIVE: Yoruba Freedom Fighter, Sunday Igboho Arrested in Cotonou
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATE: How Yoruba Activist, Sunday Igboho Was Arrested With Beninese Passport
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Steps Ongoing To Prevent Benin Republic’s Extradition Of Igboho To Nigeria – Akintoye
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Monarchs, Lawyers Battle To Stop Extradition Of Sunday Igboho From Benin Republic
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Uneasy Calm In South-West Towns After Sunday Igboho’s Arrest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Must Explain How Nnamdi Kanu Was Arrested From Kenya – UK Parliament
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Protest In Israel Over Nigerian Government’s Detention Of Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Obi Cubana And The Oba Burial By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Singer, Tiwa Savage Loses Father
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Mali BREAKING: Armed Men Attack Mali’s Interim President, Goïta In Bamako Mosque
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Southern Cowards Vs. Northern Fools, By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad