Oyo Governor Sacks 314 Local Government Workers, Victims Head To Court

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has sacked 314 local government workers under the Local Government Commission over flimsy excuses.

SaharaReporters learnt that many of the affected workers were junior staff and others had been employed into the service to replace them.

Seyi Makinde

One of the affected officers who spoke with SaharaReporters noted that although some had instituted legal actions against the government, many of them were still waiting to appeal to the government if they could be reconsidered and readmitted into the service because they didn't commit any crime.

The letter dismissing the workers was signed by the Permanent Secretary Local Government Service Commission, Akin Funmilayo, a copy of which was made available to SaharaReporters.

In the letter, titled, “Compulsory Retirement from Local Government Service on account of Irregularities in Service Records” the state government said there were irregularities and falsification of documents in the records of the workers.

The letter dated 30th June 2021 reads; "I wish to refer to the above subject and inform you to proceed on compulsory retirement from the local government service with immediate effect on account of irregularities and falsification of documents notice in your service records during the civil and public service of the state which is a serious breach of the provision of relevant extant service regulations.

“You are enjoined you to hand over the local government properties in you custody to your Head of Department immediately. I wish you best of luck in your future endeavors."

When asked if the affected workers truly used fake result to process employment in the local government, one of the victims said, “If I forged results to gain employment, will I go to court? Makinde is evil and we shall fight it when we get to court. We are 314 persons who were affected. How can such huge number forge result to get employment? We shall see to it in court.

“The court will first ask the state government to pay for defamation because my name has been destroyed. The court will find out if my Higher National Diploma of over 20 years was fake and my Post Graduate Diploma of 16 years was forged as well.

“It will also find out if my latest degree at the Department of English in the Faculty of Arts is fake. We shall see.”

