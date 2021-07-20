Shame Of The Nation: Why We Can't Manage Traffic Lights In Abuja, Official Opens Up

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2021

The Acting Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration Transportation Secretariat, Usman Musa Yahaya has blamed the problem of dysfunctional traffic lights in the Nigeria's capital city on vandalism and lack of funds for maintenence.

He disclosed this while briefing journalists on the status of traffic light installations in the Territory on Monday.

He said: "I must state that the Transportation Secretariat has not watched without taking any action on the concerns of residents on the state of this critical component of traffic light management.

 

"Regrettably, as many as 110 are at various levels of non-functional condition. Twenty-five (25) out of the 110 are currently undergoing rehabilitation while some have been packaged for procurement for fresh signalisation within the 2021 FCT Appropriation.

 

"The Transportation Secretariat has been receiving, with great concern, feedback from residents on the status of the traffic light installations particularly the non-functional ones as well as yearnings for installation of more at intersections having difficult traffic situations.

 

"With the support of the Permanent Secretary and approval granted by the Honourable Minister, adequate provision was made in the recently passed 2021 FCT Appropriation which is awaiting Presidential assent to pave the way for the commencement of procurement processes that will ultimately translate to tangible improvement.

 

"Part of the challenges the Transportation Secretariat has faced in the proper management of the traffic light installations include knocking down of the installations by motorists and subsequent vandalisation of the components by criminals.

 

"This warranted the adoption of a new but strenuous strategy of installing the Traffic Light which involves welding of the components to prevent vandals from further vandalisation of the parts; lack of spare parts for routine maintenance which will be addressed as soon as the procurement process is completed.

 

"Effort has been made in the 2021 FCT Appropriation with further assurance from Management of adequate funding going forward".

