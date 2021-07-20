Sunday Igboho Surrendered Himself To Government, They Couldn’t Arrest Him – Lawyer

One of the counsels to the Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, who was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has stated that the activist surrendered himself and was not captured by the security operatives.

Igboho had been arrested on Monday night in Cotonou as sources noted that he was heading for Germany.

Sunday Igboho

He was, however, nabbed by security operatives in the neighbouring country.

TRENDING NOW: Yoruba Freedom Fighter, Sunday Igboho Arrested in Cotonou | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/4NV21yre3h pic.twitter.com/NeZYtijDZJ — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) July 20, 2021

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Tuesday morning, Olajengbesi said, “Truly he was arrested and I have confirmed that. We are making efforts to ensure that he is fine. You know the Department of State Services declared him wanted. We just believe that Sunday Igboho is not the problem. He is someone who believed that the Yoruba people and Nigerians generally should live in peace wherever they are.

“As a matter of fact, let me tell you now. That Sunday Igboho was arrested simply because he wanted to make himself available to the government. If not, Sunday Igboho is not someone who can be arrested that way. But because he believes that the journey to justice for the Yoruba people and for the Nigerian state to be able to live in peace may be needed for him to be available, that was why.”

A source privy to the incident had said, "Sunday Igboho has been arrested in Cotonou. He was arrested about an hour ago.

"He was supposed to travel to Germany through Cotonou this night. He wanted to leave Africa through Cotonou. He was arrested by security operatives in Cotonou.



"They are planning to bring him back to Nigeria."



Recall that the Department of State Services had declared Igboho wanted after its operatives carried out a bloody midnight raid on his residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Secret Police Declare Igboho Wanted, Parade His 'Foot Soldiers', Recover Arms, Charms During Raid



The DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunnaya, had advised Igboho to turn himself in to the nearest security.

“Those cheering and eulogising him may appeal to or advise him to do the needful,” Afunnaya said. “He should surrender himself to the appropriate authorities. He or anyone can never be above the law."