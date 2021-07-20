Uneasy Calm In South-West Towns After Sunday Igboho’s Arrest

The arrest of popular Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) has doubled tensions in the South-West region of Nigeria as many expressed fears of retaliatory attacks by his supporters and followers across towns.

SaharaReporters exclusively reported on Monday that Igboho was arrested by security operatives in Cotonou, Benin Republic, at an airport.

File Photo

A security alert seen on Tuesday morning cautioned residents to avoid volatile areas, Daily Post reports.

Residents were advised to be “security conscious and maintain situational awareness”.

Igboho's arrest is part of President Muhammadu Buhari government’s onslaught against agitators.

On July 1, DSS operatives stormed Igboho's residence at Soka, Ibadan around 1 am, killing two of his associates and arresting about 13 persons.

Igboho, who escaped the raid, had gone into hiding as the secret police declared him wanted.

During a press conference where weapons found in Igboho’s house were displayed, DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said Igboho may run and hide as long as he wants, “the end of his shenanigans” was certain.

“Soon, he will not have a hiding place. His strength will sure fail him, the law will catch up with him. The law may be slow. But it will be steady”, he added.

The presidency had also hinted that Igboho will be apprehended.

After the raid of his Soka residence in Ibadan, presidential aide, Garba Shehu, declared Igboho was “conducting acts of terror and disturbing the peace”.

The image maker accused the Yoruba Nation proponent of attempting to build an armoury and planning to either undermine the unity of the nation.