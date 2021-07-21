Nigeria Haemorrhaging Blood Of Citizens – Sowore Urges Nigerians To Join August 5 Protest

On his Twitter page on Wednesday, Sowore made the call to action with a post that reads, “Nigeria is haemorrhaging the blood of its citizens.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2021

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has urged Nigerians to join the August 5 nationwide protest taking place across all cities and towns in the continuation of the #RevolutionNow and #TakeItBack struggles.

Omoyele Sowore

He tweeted, “#BuhariMustGo #RevolutionNow #FreeMaziNnamdiKanuNow #FreesundayIgboho #FreeDunamis5 #August5th Day of Action Against Tyranny of the @MBuhari bloodthirsty, inhuman, corrupt, nepotistic, tribalistic, bigoted regime of impunity! Get Ready! #EnoughIsEnough #EndbadgovernanceNow.”

Sowore had noted last week that only a revolution could set Nigerians free from the shackles of bad leadership and tyranny in the country, while adding that the results of the 2023 general elections had been written in advance by Nigeria’s corrupt leaders.

He had enjoined all aggrieved Nigerians to come out en masse and protest against the hardship to which the current administration subjected people them.

See Also ACTIVISM "Buhari Government Is A Full-Blown Pandemic, Enough Is Enough"—CORE To Hold Nationwide Protests, Declares Lockdown August 5 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

“Our demands are clear and non-negotiable! Join the August 5th nationwide protest against corruption and tyranny in Nigeria.

“Enough is Enough! You’re #Shiites, #IPOB, #ODUDUWA, #ENDSARS, #Students, market men and women, citizens who can’t cope with rising food prices, workers whose miserable salaries are cut in half, business people whose businesses have been ruined by economic mismanagement, farmers whose farmlands have been destroyed...come out on August 5th 2021.

“It will be a total lockdown at home and abroad, shops, schools, businesses are advised to observe strict closures. Only essential services will be allowed!

“Our diaspora citizens are advised to take their protests to the nearest Nigerian embassy or consulate where they don’t exist, take it to the UN office around you,” he had said.

“Imagine this audacious assault of our collective intelligence! The greatest yahoo yahoo man in Nigeria is Hushdaddy Muhammadu Buhari. Munafukin Banza!

“This is the reason they keep asking you to go and wait for 2023 because the results of the election have been written in advance. By the time you wake up to reality, it will be too late. Only a revolution can secure your freedom as literate Nigerians from these venomous internal colonisers. Revolutionnow Global Mass Action.

“Venue: Every Town, Every City. Every Nigerian Embassy and Consulate Outside Nigeria. Time: 7 am prompt. Those that can’t join the mass action are advised to stay at home and close their shops, businesses and schools. No sacrifice is too much,” he had added.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

