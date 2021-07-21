Police Yet To Arrest Suspected Killers Of Plateau Professor Despite Seeing Bank Details – Family Cries Out

The family of a renowned Professor of Cytogenetic, Gabriel Hemnave Asenge, who was murdered by suspected assailants in Jos, Plateau State, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba to help ensure that the killers of the late lecturer are prosecuted.

Asenge was until his death the Chairman, Board of Directors of the Regional Bio Research Centre, Rayfield, Jos.

He was reportedly burnt in his vehicle on a lonely road along Mararam Topp Rayfield, Jos on January 6, 2021.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, the daughter of the late Professor, Rose Momodu complained about an alleged attempt to pervert justice on the side of police officers of the Plateau State command.

Rose, who described her late father as a kind-hearted man, said the family had spent so much in paying for “tracking several numbers, cars to make arrests, fuel, everything.”

She added that the 71-year-old don was a dignified person who seldom got angry, agitated, or conflicted with others.

“All we want is justice, though the police have some suspects which I found from transfers made from my father's account. I have done most of the work; they have been detained and remanded in prison until the next hearing where they are hoping to get out on bail.

“However, the suspects insist that they only had access to his phone and not him. Even while they were detained, I was still receiving alerts from his account so I know that we don’t have the main or all the suspects.

“Also, money was transferred from his account to two people the day he was found. But up till today, the second suspect has not been arrested, although I sent them the debit alert, bank details, and the Facebook profile of the person.

“We have spent so much in paying for tracking several numbers, cars to make arrests, fuel, everything but the furthest we have got is based on my "work" of getting into my dad’s electronic mails and retrieving his alerts.

“The police are not trying hard enough to get information. They claimed they cannot force them to say anything unless they volunteer information. I feel it is because they are Muslims that they are handled with kid’s gloves.

“I don’t see how innocent people are brutalized daily by the police and then criminals are caught and they are talking about human rights. My father had the right to leave home that evening and return to his family but that right was taken away from him.”

The police had on February 11 paraded six suspects in connection with the late Asenge’s murder.

“On January 9, 2021, about 9pm, Prof. Asenge Hambeve Gabriel (68), residing at Old Government House area, Fwavei Rayfield, Jos, was reported missing at Anglo-Jos Police Station by his family members,” the state Police Commissioner, Edward Egbuka had said

“The said professor left his house on January 9, 2021, about 6.30pm in his Honda Accord vehicle with registration number: EPE 469 CU. On the morning of January 10, 2021, when nothing was still heard from him, a search party was organized.

“In the course of the investigation of the case, six suspects have been arrested, including the principal suspect, Yusuf Ahmed, who transferred money from the deceased account to a POS, from where he received cash.

“Other suspects arrested included Rufai Sabiu, Yasir Musa, Yusuf Adam, Lawan Adamu Wase, and Muharazu Mohammed, all males, of Gangere area, Jos.

“Further investigation has revealed that these suspects are a dangerous and sophisticated gang of criminals who specialize in robbing victims at gunpoint, accessing their bank details through their phones and siphoning money from their accounts.

“Already, some of their victims have come forward to make statements to the detectives investigating the case.”