Protest At Supreme Court In Cotonou As Yoruba Nation Agitators Demand Igboho's Release

Some Yoruba nation agitators in Cotonou, Benin Republic, have held a peaceful demonstration outside the Supreme Court where it is believed that the extradition hearing of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), will be held.

Olayomi Koiki, a media aide to Igboho, shared footage of the protest on Wednesday.

In the video, the protesters were singing solidarity songs and demanding the immediate release of the Igboho.

They also demanded an independent nation of the Yoruba people. The protesters said they had confidence in the Benin Republic justice system that Igboho would be freed.

The protesters debunked claims that Igboho had been freed, stressing that he is still in custody.

Similar protests are currently being held in Ibadan, Oyo State, and in the United Kingdom.

SaharaReporters exclusively reported Igboho's arrest on Monday evening by security operatives in the Benin Republic.

Igboho was arrested Monday night after fleeing Nigeria to evade arrest by Nigeria's secret police.

A source privy to his departure from Nigeria said he had perfected plans to secretly escape from Nigeria through Cotonou and was heading to Germany.