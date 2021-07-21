Protest At Supreme Court In Cotonou As Yoruba Nation Agitators Demand Igboho's Release

Olayomi Koiki, a media aide to Igboho, shared footage of the protest on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2021

Some Yoruba nation agitators in Cotonou, Benin Republic, have held a peaceful demonstration outside the Supreme Court where it is believed that the extradition hearing of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), will be held.

Olayomi Koiki, a media aide to Igboho, shared footage of the protest on Wednesday.

In the video, the protesters were singing solidarity songs and demanding the immediate release of the Igboho.

They also demanded an independent nation of the Yoruba people. The protesters said they had confidence in the Benin Republic justice system that Igboho would be freed.

The protesters debunked claims that Igboho had been freed, stressing that he is still in custody. 

Similar protests are currently being held in Ibadan, Oyo State, and in the United Kingdom. 

SaharaReporters exclusively reported Igboho's arrest on Monday evening by security operatives in the Benin Republic.

Igboho was arrested Monday night after fleeing Nigeria to evade arrest by Nigeria's secret police.

A source privy to his departure from Nigeria said he had perfected plans to secretly escape from Nigeria through Cotonou and was heading to Germany.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Igboho To Be Arraigned In Court Tomorrow
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights We Expect Buhari Government Will Now Expose Southern Elites Sponsoring Kanu, Igboho — Northern Groups
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigeria Haemorrhaging Blood Of Citizens – Sowore Urges Nigerians To Join August 5 Protest
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Buhari Declared War On Yoruba People By Arresting Igboho — Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho Taken Out Of The Way To Destabilise Southern Nigeria—Factional Ohanaeze Ndigbo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights African Charter, 1984 Treaty Will Prevent Benin Republic From Giving Igboho To Buhari Government—Lawyer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics How Beninese Authorities Chained Sunday Igboho In Cell, Made Him Cry Like Baby – Lawyer Reveals
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Panic In Abuja Community As Gunmen Raid Homes, Kidnap Residents
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Ooni, Aare Ona Kakanfo, Yoruba Kings, Help To Secure Igboho’s Release – Protesters Cry Out At Igboho’s Residence
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics How Sunday Igboho Escaped From Beninese Airport, Was Lured Back Through Phone Calls
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Department Of State Services Didn’t Follow Due Process On Sunday Igboho – APC Senator
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption How NNPC Official, Lover Fraudulently Took Over Man’s Company, Forged Signature To Withdraw N33m From Bank Account
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military How I Survived Military Jet Shot Down By Bandits – Nigerian Air Force Pilot
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Police Yet To Arrest Suspected Killers Of Plateau Professor Despite Seeing Bank Details – Family Cries Out
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Nation: Groups To Present Petition At 76th UN General Assembly
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Ex-Army Chief, Buratai Lobbies Beninese Government To Extradite Sunday Igboho To Nigeria
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections How Nigerian Communications Official Lied On Electronic Transmission Of Results, Used 2018 Report – PDP Lawmakers
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Juju Failed In Yorubaland, Failed In South-East Too— Joe Igbokwe Mocks Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad