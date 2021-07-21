Traditional Ruler Killed, Over 50 Houses Burnt In Benue Community

It was learnt that over 50 houses were burnt and other valuable properties were reportedly destroyed in a neighbouring community, Ukpute, during the attack.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2021

The traditional ruler of Ochoro community, Chief Okpe Denis Ijoko, has been reportedly killed by gunmen during an attack in the Oju Local Government Area of Benue State.

Benue State Map

The attack was confirmed by an indigene of the local government who is a senior lecturer at Benue State University, Dr John Ogi, in a chat with Daily Post.

The lecturer, who disclosed that the late chief was kidnapped before he was murdered by the abductors, linked the incident to an existing crisis between the Tivs and Igede in the area, saying the two tribes had been in crisis for a year.

“This crisis has lasted for a year and the government is keeping deaf ears,” he said.

“Ochoro community wasn’t at war with any community. The chief was in his bathroom when those militias invaded his community and captured him alongside an eight-year-old child to an unknown destination,” he revealed.

The Benue State Police Command, Public Relations Officer, Anene Sewuese Catherine, said she was yet to receive the report.

 

